Samaksh Sudi happy with response to his character in 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Samaksh Sudi is on cloud nine these days, courtesy the response he is getting from viewers for his character 'Sagar' in TV show 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'.



Sagar is an absolute family man, a doting husband and fun loving person. But at the same time, he loves exploring dating apps and keeping an extramarital affair. Hence, he ditches his wife.



When asked about how much Samaksh can relate to Sagar, he revealed: "I relate to Sagar somehow but not completely. Sagar is very spontaneous and clever. So am I, in real life. Witty, sarcastic, humorous, responsible family guy, that's what I connect with in this character."



He further continued: "Talking about the extra marital affair, as everyone knows I'm single, I can't say anything on that part. But if ever I'll marry, I don't think I'll cheat or I'll have an extra marital affair, as I have seen the consequences while playing this character and that really scares me a lot. Every couple should be loyal towards each other, whether they are married or just dating. Otherwise, they will also have to face the same consequences that Sagar is facing these days."



On being asked about why he chose this particular character, he replied: "My understanding for my craft is very clear. I just don't portray anything and everything I'm offered. I choose characters which I can make sure I'll be able to pull off nicely. I guess my choices are clear about what to do and what not to do on screen. When I was being offered this character, I immediately said yes to it. As this character is something, most people can relate to it in real life. And also, the storyline is a lesson for every new-age couple."



