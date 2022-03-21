Saints from Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura to attend Yogi's swearing in

Lucknow, March 21 (IANS) Prominent saints and seers from Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura have been invited to attend Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's swearing in ceremony at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Friday.



A list of all the prominent saints of Ayodhya has been prepared for the event, said a BJP leader.



"The list of invitees (saints) could be around 50. Only prominent saints will be invited to the ceremony as it will not be possible to accommodate 250-300 saints," he said.



A list of saints from Mathura and Kashi has also been drawn up.



Prominent members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are also being invited.



Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Trust who also heads Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, is a prominent invitee. However, it is unlikely that he will attend the event since he had been unwell.



Beneficiaries of various Central and state government schemes, known as 'labharti', are also among the invitees to the ceremony.



Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements are being made for the event at the stadium which has the capacity to seat around 50,000 people.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, among others, will also be in attendance.



