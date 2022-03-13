Sai Ketan Rao: I like to do characters that challenge me as an actor

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Sai Ketan Rao is popularly known for portraying Raghav Rao in the show 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' and has been a part of web series 'Three Half Bottles'.



After playing different roles he would like to portray such characters on-screen that are challenging for his acting skills.



Sai elucidated: "I would like to do characters which challenge me as an actor and are entertaining to the audience at the same time. Also, I have this inclination for spy-thriller genres and would love to play a spy someday on-screen."



He added: "I am from a theatre background, being said that we are trained to do any role from comedy to emotional, emotionless to serious, etc."



"So, I would prefer a role which would bring an evolution in the society and create a stance for myself in the entertainment industry," concluded the actor.



