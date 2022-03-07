Sahitya Kala Mandir, Kalinga Literary Festival to host annual International Literature Festival at Kathmandu

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) At a meeting between the members of Lunkarandas Gangadevi Chaudhary Sahitya Kala Mandir, Kathmandu, and Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), Bhubaneswar, it was decided that both the organisations will host an annual International Literature Festival at Kathmandu from 2022 onwards.



Sahitya Kala Mandir President, Basant Choudhary, Vice-President Harihar Sharma, Raman Ghimire, Rajendra Shalabh, Shweta Deepti, Ranjana Niraula and Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Managing Director and Founder of KLF, who went from India to Kathmandu had an elaborate meeting. KLF Coordinator Debashish Samantray was also present.



The members of both the organisations said the collaboration between them will strengthen cultural dialogue, religious as well as literary perspectives between India and Nepal.



Lunkarandas Gangadevi Chaudhary Sahitya Kala Mandir in Nepal has been promoting and honouring eminent creators associated with different regions of Nepal for 28 years, apart from various literary and cultural activities there.



Similarly, KLF is an institution known for honouring and promoting distinguished personalities from different regions of India.



--IANS

sukant/khz/pgh