Sahil Brown elated with response to cop drama 'Bhaukaal 2'

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Sahil Brown is very happy these days for the response he is getting for his character of Ashok in the web series 'Bhaukaal 2'.



Speaking on the same, Sahil says: "The response that I have received for 'Bhaukaal 2' is insane and on another level. So, many people are searching my name on Instagram and Google and sending words of appreciation for my portrayal of Ashok. When I shot for the series I had no idea, I couldn't even imagine in my dreams that 'Bhaukaal 2' and my performance in it specifically will be such a huge success."



"Receiving such an overwhelming response from your first work is amazing. The feeling is indescribable. I always wanted to do roles not only for the sake of being seen on camera but roles through which I'll be known by the performance. I wanted Ashok to be memorable for the audience. I have never in my life craved fame, I just wanted to do good work but it's a great feeling to see your work getting appreciated and loved."



He further continues: 'In my hometown Delhi, my father has received so many compliments from his friends and neighbours, the best feeling is that today my father is known by his son's name, it has always been my dream to see my father proud."



The actor who got noticed in 'Cinestars ki Khoj' in 2014 believes that he is just one step closer to his dream and hopes to play more characters and breathe life into them.



"I'm looking forward to portraying complex human emotions on screen and I aspire to make every character that I play memorable for the audience like Ashok."



Directed by Jatin Wagle, 'Bhaukaal 2' features Mohit Raina, Bidita Bag, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput in pivotal roles. It is streaming on MX Player.



--IANS

ila/kr