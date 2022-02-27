'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant Sanjana Bhatt to sing title track of 'Mithai'

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant Sanjana Bhatt will sing the title track of upcoming TV show 'Mithai'.



Talking about the achievement and the song, Sanjana mentioned: "'Mithai' title track is so catchy and has a joyous vibe to it. It was such an honour to mark my debut with the title track of the show. I have recorded the song for the first time in my entire life, and that too for a fiction show. I was very excited yet nervous at the same time because I never knew what a studio even looked like from the inside and how everything worked."



"To add to my nervousness, it was not an easy song to sing. I am glad my efforts are being appreciated by one and all. I would like to thank 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', for providing me such a grand platform to showcase my talent and that the talent has been noticed so soon as to land me my first project even before the season ends," she concluded.



The daily soap, 'Mithai' is the story of a girl from Jatipura, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, who zealously wants to carry forth her father's legacy of making Aaloo ki Jalebis and wants to turn them into a worldwide phenomenon. It features Debattama Saha and Aashish Bharadwaj in lead roles.



The show will be airing soon on Zee TV.



--IANS

ila/kr