'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Asha Parekh, Shankar Mahadevan adore Neelanjana's performance

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Asha Parekh has all the praises for contestant Neelanjana on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.



Asha Parekh is appearing as a special guest on the show. While each contestant performs on her popular tracks, the actress gets impressed looking at Neelanjana's performance on her romantic songs 'Suno Sajna' and 'Saathiya Nahi Jaana'.



While complimenting Neelanjana, Asha Parekh mentioned: "I must say that you sang very well, and I enjoyed your performance very much. You have truly done a great job and I feel your voice can fit in any song. I want to add that if I ever start working in films again, I would like you to sing for me and be my playback singer.



"Not only Asha but judge Shankar Mahadevan was also impressed and compared Neelanjana to the well-known singer, Shreya Ghoshal.



Shnakar Mahadevan added: "I am so proud of you Neelanjana, you sang both the songs beautifully. Everyone knows that there's one singer who is at the top position in our industry today and that is Shreya Ghoshal. I think you are going to be the next Shreya Ghoshal of our industry. All the best!"



The singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.



