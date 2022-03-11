SSB accountant arrested for bribery

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that they have arrested a senior accountant of the Sashastra Seema Bal in Assam for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.



The CBI said that the accused was identified as Dolen Khangembam, senior accountant, zonal PAO, SSB, Khanapara, Guwahati.



A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for clearing his long-pending TA bill of Rs 1,94,673. The complainant then approached the CBI and lodged a complaint and the agency set up a team, laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.



On Friday, the CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents including some pending bills.



The arrested accused was produced before a Guwahati court, which allowed the CBI's plea for custodial remand and sent him to the agency's custody till March 14.



--IANS

atk/vd