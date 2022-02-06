SP, BSP, Cong together won't reach three-digit mark, claims UP Dy CM Sharma

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Feb 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has claimed that the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress together will not be able to reach the three-digit mark (100 seats), while the BJP will win with a thumping majority in the state assembly polls.





In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sharma said that the saffron party will win more seats this time as compared to the 2017 Assembly polls.



On the Opposition charge that the BJP tries to divert attention from basic issues by doing politics based on Hindu-Muslim and Pakistan, he said Jinnah and Pakistan were mentioned by the opposition parties.



They (opposition) does not have anything to tell. They are talking about the end time of the Prime Minister. They are using abusive language for the BJP leaders. They are annoyed... Instead of feeling sad that they could not carry out development work during their regime, they are behaving in this way.. It's not good, Sharma said.



When asked that the farmers and Jats are unhappy with the BJP, the minister said the farmers are with us... All the farmers' leaders are in our favour. The BJP government has done a lot of work for the farmers. We have made policies for farmers and agriculture. The Opposition is spreading rumours.



When asked that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Maurya are contesting the polls, but you are not entering the poll fray, Sharma said I have come from the organisation. I have worked right from the ward level to the national level. In the BJP, everything is decided by the organisation. I will do whatever the party decides for me.



When pointed out that though criminals should not be defended, Richa Dubey is trying hard to get the death certificate of her husband and slain gangster Vikas Dubey, Sharma said that he will not comment on the matter which is pending in court. "Our government is working on the policy of zero tolerance for crime. 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vishwas' is our aim. That is the reason why people are with us.



On reports that workers of the saffron party are angry, the deputy chief minister said the BJP always takes care of its party activists.



On outsiders joining the party and getting tickets, he said the BJP will take care of its party workers.



On many BJP leaders switching to the SP, Sharma said that our three leaders are being discussed, but dozens of their lawmakers have come into our fold, it should also be discussed.



Replying to another question, Sharma said that the BJP gives tickets on the basis of performance. One who has not got a ticket this time will get some other opportunity.



The party respects Dalits, backwards. Our party does not work on the basis of caste, he added.



When asked who will be the chief minister if the BJP wins, Sharma said Yogi ji is one of the top leaders of our party. We have worked under his leadership for five years and he will lead the state in the future too. The national leadership has given a statement in this regard earlier. There is no point in doubting that.



On the SP's 'masterstroke' of promising restoration of old pensions and 300 units of free power if voted to power, Sharma said they (SP) have scored a hit wicket. They have not told the people that when the pension was scrapped in 2005, their leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister. They did not even deposit the Rs 10,000 crore contribution. The amount was deposited during the BJP government's tenure. Our government increased the contribution from ten per cent to 14 per cent. Many features of the old pension are being incorporated in the new pension by the state and the union governments.



Sharma added that the SP makes announcements which it cannot fulfil. In 2012, the SP got forms filled for providing houses to 47 lakh people, but later, gave only 2,000 homes, while the BJP government in 2017 provided 45 lakh homes.



Replying to a question on stray cattle, Sharma said that under the SP government, not even a rupee was given for 'goshalas' (cow shelters). But our government is giving a fixed amount so that cow shelters can be opened and managed in every district.



Like the genie appearing from Aladdin's lamp, the names of criminals are surfacing in their candidates list for the polls.



Amid apprehensions that Uttar Pradesh can become crime-prone again, the people will vote for the BJP in record numbers, the deputy chief minister claimed.



