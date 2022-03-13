SL fishermen refuse any grace period for Indian fishermen

Colombo, March 13 (IANS) Sri Lankan fishermen have refused to give anymore grace period to Indian fishermen during the informal talks between community leaders that took place at the St Anthonys feast in Kachchateevu.



On the eve of the church feast at the uninhabited osland located half a nautical mile from the Indo-Sri Lanka IMBL, the fishermen leaders from Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram and Northern Sri Lanka took part in the talks on Saturday evening held in the presence of Sri Lanka's Fisheries Minister, Douglas Devananda.



The talks ended inconclusively as the Sri Lankan fishermen leaders from four districts of Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaithivu and Mannar in the Northern Province bordering the sea strongly opposed Indian trawlers entering the island nation's waters.



The Sri Lankan fishermen had complained about damage caused due to the extensive fishing and extinction of certain varieties of fishes.



Representatives of the Jaffna Fisheries Federation, who were at the meeting, told reporters that the informal talks, ahead of any official negotiations, was a good opportunity to tell India of the difficulties they were going though.



At the talks, the fishermen from both sides expressed concerns over the recent deaths at mid seas and incidents of alleged assault.



Steve Creech, a British fisheries expert based in Sri Lanka, told IANS that the governments in Colombo and New Delhi have worked extensively on the issue, but the solution should come from Tamil Nadu.



"As the fishermen did in Kachchateevu on Saturday, Sri Lankan fishermen's position is very strong and it is supported by the President, by the Fisheries Minister and the Navy," said Creech, who has worked on small-scale, coastal fisheries development in Sri Lanka since 1997.



"Ultimately the responsibility comes down to Tamil Nadu. We have to put the pressure on the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.



"Much of the problem with this regard has been solved by Sri Lanka, and New Delhi seemed to be happy with it because the High Commissioner here was congratulated recently for the speed the suspected Indian fishermen have been released," Creech added.



He said the problem is with Tamil Nadu and that the state has to "stop and to solve this problem".



Since the end of the Sri Lankan Civil War in 2009, Catholic devotees from the fisherfolk communities across the Palk Strait gather annually for the feast of St Anthony who is considered the saint of the fishermen and the guardian of the sea.



Several thousand from the two neighbouring nations gather at the feast in March. But due to Covid-19 pandemic Sri Lanka's health and church authorities and security had decided to ban Indians at Kachchateevu this year.



South Indian Catholics protested against the decision and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened and urged the Centre to request Sri Lanka to change the decision.



Subsequently Sri Lanka allowed the church feast with the participation of 200 devotees from both parties.



Consul General of India, Jaffna, Raakesh Natraj and other officials of the Consulate were special invitees at the feast organised by the Sri Lanka Navy.



--IANS

sfl/ksk/



