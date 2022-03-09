S.Korea's new Covid cases exceed 300,000 for 1st time amid Omicron wave

Seoul, March 9 (IANS) South Korea's daily Covid-19 cases surpassed 300,000 for the first time Wednesday while voters went to the polls to pick a new president amid the fast spread of the omicron wave.



The country reported a record high of 342,446 new Covid-19 infections, including 342,388 local cases, raising the total caseload to 5,212,118, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



The tally jumped from the 202,721 reported Tuesday.



Daily infections exceeded the 300,000 mark just a week after topping 200,000. The previous record high was the 266,847 reported Friday. The accumulated virus cases also surpassed 5 million.



--IANS

int/shs