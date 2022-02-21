S.Korean prez candidates neck and neck in new poll

Seoul, Feb 21 (IANS) South Korean ruling Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is neck and neck with opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk-yeol with 43.7 per cent against 42.2 per cent, a new poll revealed on Monday.



In the survey by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI), Lee gained 3.3 percentage points from last week, while Yoon lost 1.3 percentage points, reports Yonhap News Agency.



In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, at 5.8 per cent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 2.7 per cent.



Huh Kyung-young of the National Revolutionary Party and Kim Dong-yeon of the New Wave earned 1.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.



By age group, Lee won 53.8 per cent support of voters in their 50s, while Yoon received 57.5 per cent support among those older than 60, according to the survey.



President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stood at 47.8 per cent, while his disapproval rating was 49.8 per cent.



South Korea will vote in the presidential election on March 9.



