S.Korean poll body reviewing plans for Covid-infected voters

Seoul, Feb 4 (IANS) South Korea's National Election Commission (NEC) on Friday said it was reviewing plans to allow Covid-infected voters to cast their ballots in the March 9 presidential poll.



Under current election rules, it is virtually impossible for those who are diagnosed with Covid-19 after the early voting period that falls on March 4-5 and people who go into self-isolation just before the March 9 presidential election to cast their votes, reports Yonhap News Agency.



"The ability of some virus patients and self-isolators to move and cast their ballots on Election Day will be limited, so we are trying to find solutions," an NEC official said.



People who test positive for the virus can cast their votes by mail in the March 9 presidential election only if they apply for a mail-in ballot between February 9-13.



For those who are infected with Covid after February 13, they can vote through special polling stations at residential treatment centres during the early voting period.



However, officials have yet to come up with solutions for people who test positive after the early voting period.



The polling stations at residential virus treatment centres are not scheduled to open March 9.



The NEC is also trying to figure out ways for people to vote who have come into close contact with virus patients.



Even if they are vaccinated, those who have had close contact with Covid-19 patients are required to isolate themselves for seven days.



If their self-isolation period does not end before the March 9 election, they are not allowed to vote in person at polling stations.



The NEC's concern comes as the country's daily virus cases hit another all-time high of over 27,000 on Friday.



Experts warn that the ongoing virus situation may affect hundreds of thousands of voters on Election Day.



