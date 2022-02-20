S.Korean President's approval rating falls to 42.4%

Seoul, Feb 20 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 0.8 percentage points to 42.4 per cent last week, a new poll revealed on Sunday.



The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs gained 1.2 percentage points to 54.1 per cent, according to the Realmeter survey.



Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party declined 1.1 percentage points to 37.1 per cent last week, reports Xinhua news agency.



The main conservative opposition People Power Party secured 38.8 per cent of support last week, up 2.0 percentage points from the previous week.



The minor centrist People's Party won 7.5 per cent of approval score, followed by the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.6 per cent of support.



As for the approval rating of presidential candidates, support for the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung shrank 0.4 percentage points over the week to 38.7 per cent last week.



Support for the People Power Party's Yoon Suk-yeol climbed 1.3 percentage points to 42.9 per cent last week.



Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party garnered 8.3 per cent of support, and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party won 3.2 per cent of approval rating.



The country's presidential election is scheduled for March 9.



--IANS

ksk/

