S.Korea says N.Korea seems to fail in unidentified projectile launch

Seoul, March 16 (IANS) North Korea seemed to have failed in its launch of an unidentified projectile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Wednesday.



The JCS said in a statement that the DPRK launched the projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT), noting that it appeared to have failed soon after the liftoff.



It said the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the US were conducting an additional analysis, Xinhua news agency reported.



Earlier, Japan's NHK cited the Japanese Defence Ministry as reporting that the North Korea appeared to have launched a ballistic missile on Wednesday morning.



South Korea said North Korea tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on February 27 and March 5, but the DPRK said those were the launches of the reconnaissance satellite development tests.



