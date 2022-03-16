SKM warns of disciplinary action against farm bodies taking part in Lakhimpur Kheri meet

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has warned of disciplinary action against farm organisations or their leaders who participate in the Lakhimpur Kheri meet scheduled to be held on March 21.



The SKM said that some leaders dissolved the coordination committee of the Morcha and declared themselves as 'Samyukt Kisan Morcha' and issued a statement in the name of Balbir Singh Rajewal from Chandigarh for convening a national meeting at Lakhimpur Kheri on March 21, while the real Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to observe a nationwide day of protest on that day.



"The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has no relation with the farm organisations and leaders who formed the 'Samyukt Samaj Morcha' and 'Samyukt Sangharsh Party', including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who disrupted the meeting.



"We still appeal to them to desist from any such act which threatens this historical unity of the farmers. We would like to warn all the farm organisations that any organisation or leader participating in the Lakhimpur Kheri meet on March 21 will be subject to disciplinary action," the SKM said in a statement on Wednesday evening.



SKM added in the statement that farm unions and leaders who formed parties and contested elections in Punjab under the name of Samyukt Samaj Morcha and Samyukt Sangharsh Party were out of the SKM, at least till April.



These organisations that contested the elections despite warnings from the SKM were completely rejected by the farmers of Punjab, it added.



As per the statement, the seven-member coordination committee of the Morcha had called a meeting of representatives of all the organisations at the Gandhi Peace Foundation in Delhi on March 14 to decide the upcoming programmes of the Morcha.



But the members of Samyukt Samaj Morcha and Samyukt Sangharsh Party led by Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni forcibly reached the venue and occupied the meeting hall to start a parallel meet, claimed the SKM statement.



"We were astonished to see these leaders dissolve the coordination committee of the SKM and declare themselves as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha by issuing a statement in the name of Balbir Singh Rajewal," said the statement.



