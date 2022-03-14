SKM holding meeting to review, discuss plan of action on MSP

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over 40 farmers' unions, is holding a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss the fallout of the assembly election results, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, and also the plan of action for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a demand put forth to the government.



The SKM, a consortium of multiple farmer organisations from across the country, had spear-headed the more than a year-long farmers' agitation ever since the government had introduced the now-repealed three farm laws in the form of ordinances in mid-2020.



In November 2021, the Parliament repealed the three contentious farm laws after which the government had tried to reach out to the SKM members to include them in a committee that will discuss the other demand on MSP.



Meanwhile, the SKM had declared to create awareness among the voters in states that had assembly elections, especially in Uttar Pradesh - where in Lakhimpur Kheri, four farmers were among those mowed down by a vehicle belonging to the son of Union Minister for Home Ajay Misra Teni.



"The meeting is taking place from 11 a.m. at the Gandhi Peace Foundation premises here," confirmed SKM spokesperson.



The meeting would have the core members of the SKM but also have a number of representatives from across India to discuss and review the position of each of their demands put forth when the Morcha had agreed to suspend their agitation after the three laws were repealed.



