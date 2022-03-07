SC gives notice to Bihar govt for appointing S.K. Singhal as DGP

Patna, March 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court of India has given notice to the Bihar government and asked it to reply why S.K. Singhal has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP). Singhal is an officiating DGP of the state.



The apex court has also said why it should not pursue contempt of court case against the Bihar government which did not follow the top court's direction and appointed Singhal as the DGP.



Jay Salve, senior lawyer who argued in the court on behalf of petitioner on Monday, said that the apex court has repeatedly given directions to the Bihar government but the latter did not heed.



The Supreme Court of India had given clear direction to the administrations of all states and union territories not to appoint officiating DGP. In Bihar, Singhal is also officiating DGP.



"We pointed out that the apex court served notice to the Jharkhand government earlier. Despite that, the Bihar government has done the same miskate. Following that, the court has served notice to the Bihar government and asked it to reply why it would not pursue contempt of court proceedings against the state government," Salve said.



"As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, state governments and union territories have to recommend names of probable officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which shortlists three probable officers for the post of DGP or police commissioner of a state or union territory. The respective state governments or union territories would select among them and appoint as police chief," Salve said.



