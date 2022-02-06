SC East Bengal appoint Victor Pulga as assistant coach

Goa, Feb 6 (IANS) SC East Bengal on Sunday appointed Spain's Victor Herrero Forcada, also known as Pulga, as its assistant coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season.



Pulga played for Kerala Blasters FC in two spells and helped the team reach the final in the 2014 inaugural edition.



"I am very happy to join SC East Bengal. It's a pleasure to be back in India every time. I know the league and the country well and I have a lot of energy so I will try to help the team and the club in everything they need," he said.



Pulga also has the approval of head coach Mario Rivera. "I am happy to have him on board. He has experience in India and it will help the team get better," he said.



SC East Bengal will take on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Monday.



