SAG Awards 2022: Helen Mirren dedicates Lifetime Achievement honour to actors with dash of humour

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Hollywood screen legend Helen Mirren has been feted with the Life Achievement Award at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards and she dedicated her honour to all the actors but with a sprinkle of quirk.



As she received the honour, Mirren in her speech said: "Lifetime Achievement sounds so grand. I am still alive so by that measure I am eligible but honestly any achievement that I have succeeded by my mantra which is basically be on time and don't be an a**.



"Thank you SAG so much for this. I hate to say the word 'Sag' at my age its you know."



She added: "I am simultaneously enormously proud yet driven by the understanding that I do not deserve this and there is the conflict that I believe you all understand insecurity vs ego. That cocktail most actors sip in the evening as they contemplate receiving the gift when they become an actor..."



The 76-year-old thespian then spoke about those people who she would like to dedicate her award to.



"I waited for inspiration and it came to me to all those people who I have shared my professional life with, the actors. I will talk about actors 'I like to think inside the box'. I joined our tribe of vagabonds and it is you actors I want to thank for your wit and humour."



She praised the energy and dedication of actors and added that it upsets her when she reads about "actors being maligned."



"It is so easy. Isn't it. That lazy and false assumptions of vanity and in my experience is that the opposite is true. We love and admire each other's work. Together we love, we weep, we worry, we change clothes, we throup, we suffer diarrhea..., don't you? I do! (haha)."



She called everyone sitting in the room a "magnificent tribe. Stretch it across culture history and time. This is for the actors."



