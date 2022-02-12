SAD-BSP alliance will put Punjab back on track of development: Sukhbir

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the SAD-BSP alliance is all set to sweep Punjab Assembly polls and it would put the state back on the track of development and restart social welfare initiatives.



Addressing election meetings in his constituency Jalalabad, the SAD President said the alliance would win more than 80 seats.



The people would punish the Congress party for non-fulfillment of promises made to the people, including failure to waive off farmer loans and provide jobs to youth besides refusal to increase Shagun scheme amount to Rs 51,000.



Badal said the Congress had cheated people with tall promises and even by taking a false oath on the holy Gutka Sahib. Even after changing the Chief Minister, the Congress government had failed to deliver on its promises.



He said that instead of giving relief to people Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi patronised the sand mafia and looted officers with promises of plum postings and transfers.



"The 111-day tenure of Channi will be remembered as most corrupt era in the history of the state."



Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Badal said its supremo Arvind Kejriwal had already displayed his anti-Punjab intentions by filing a PIL in the Supreme Court demanding closure of thermal plants of Punjab besides transfer of Punjab's river waters to Haryana and Delhi and demanding registration of criminal cases against farmers for burning paddy stubble.



"Punjabis cannot afford to waste another five years by giving one chance to Aam Aadmi Party as being demanded by it and would repose faith in the tried and tested pro-development policies of the SAD-BSP combine."



Punjab will go to the polls for 117 Assembly seats on February 20.



