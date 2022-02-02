SA head coach Boucher's disciplinary hearing postponed till May 16

Johannesburg, Feb 2 (IANS) The disciplinary hearing of South Africa's head coach Mark Boucher has been postponed till May 16, said inquiry chairperson Terry Motau.



Cricket South Africa (CSA) had charged Boucher with gross misconduct in a seven-page chargesheet on January 20, stemming from the findings and recommendations from the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings.



"CSA wanted the matter to be postponed to the week of 7 to 11 March 2022 and Mark Boucher wanted any period of five days between 10 and 19 May 2022. CSA argued for expediency and a speedy commencement and finalisation of the proceedings, given that some of the allegations occurred some time ago," said Motau in a ruling.



Motau also said that some members of the South Africa side will be testifying in favour of Boucher during the hearing from May 16 to 20. He added that Boucher wanted for the hearing to happen once South Africa's international assignments are over.



"On behalf of Mr Boucher, it was indicated that he intends to call some of the players to testify on his behalf and that these players will be part of the Tour of New Zealand from 17 February to 1 March 2022 and the Bangladesh Tour of South Africa from 18 March to 11 April 2022 and that having a hearing in-between the two tours would be disruptive."



South Africa will leave for New Zealand on Wednesday for a two-match Test series tour. "Having considered both arguments, I agree with arguments advanced on behalf of Mr Boucher and I have decided to postpone the matter for the hearing to be held in the week commencing 16 to 20 May 2022," read Motau's decision.



The serious charges against Boucher come from the SJN process, where allegations of racism were levelled against him by his former South Africa teammate Paul Adams in being the lead singer of a derogatory song.



The inquiry will also look into the concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former South Africa assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.



It is also claimed that Boucher failed to deal well in controversy over 'taking the knee' in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Boucher was appointed as the head coach in December 2019. His contract runs till the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup in India.



