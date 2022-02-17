Ryan Reynolds quashes rumours about Deadpool appearing in 'Multiverse of Madness'

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has put all rumours to rest with regards to his Deadpool character appearing in the upcoming Marvel Studios' film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', reports Variety.



The actor told Variety that he's "not really in the movie". However, as a respite to the fans of the merc with a mouth, he has confirmed that the third part of 'Deadpool' is "coming along". Ryan also spoke with regards to 'The Adam Project', where he stars as the titular character, a fighter pilot in 2050 who befriends his 12-year-old self played by Newcomer Walker Scobell when he travels back in time to 2022.



The film serves as the reunion between Reynolds and director Shawn Levy with whom the former worked in 'Free Guy'. Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner will play Adam's parents. In addition, it also stars Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener.



Talking about the film, Reynolds told Variety: "It felt like one of those big wish fulfillment movies with huge stakes and high concept, but it was really about something very personal as well, which is sort of what I loved about movies in the '80s -- what I loved about 'E.T.' and 'Back to the Future,' and anything that (Steven Spielberg's) Amblin did... 'Goonies'.



"It just felt like it sort of harkened back to that kind of filmmaking and in the period we live in right now, it felt timely. I always think of it like the Mary Pickford model, which is to make them laugh, make them cry and then bring them back to laughter. If you can do that, you've made something worth watching", he added.



