Russians have reached a dead end and their attacks now dangerous, claims Ukraine

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (RNBO) of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilov has said that the Russians have now reached a dead end, and their attacks on Ukraine have become especially dangerous.



"Military criminals in Moscow planned to finish the attack in one or two days as a fast-moving punitive operation, but they failed. This is now clear to the whole world; it is becoming obvious for Russia as well", he said.



"Therefore, Kremlin rats are at a dead end, and becoming extremely dangerous, crossing the line and violating any legal and moral codes of war", he said, Ukrainska Pravda reported.



"Only this can explain the barbarian fire by the Grad multiple rocket launcher at Kharkiv, a city with more than 1.5 million people, the destruction of the Chernihiv, its valuable European heritage, the shelling of Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, dozens and dozens of other Ukrainian cities and villages. The city of Volnovakha is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe," he said, the report added.



According to Danilov, now the enemy is on the verge of exhaustion, while the Ukrainian resistance is only getting stronger every day.



Ukraine has claimed that it shot down two helicopters of the Russian occupiers near Kiev.



A video has surfaced which shows a line of Russian helicopters flying towards the capital.



Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down five Russian fighters and a helicopter during their raids in Ukraine on February 28. "Ukrainian fighter jets have intercepted and shot down two Russian jets, while three more Russian jets were shot down by S-300 complexes, during the invaders' raid on Vasylkiv and Brovary. A total of 5 of the invaders' fighter jets were shot down on February 28: these were SU-30s and SU-35s", the Ukraine Defence Ministry said.



In addition, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down a cruise missile and one helicopter near Kiev using BUK-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems, Ukrainska Pravda reported.



According to the MDU, Ukrainian forces not only defended but also attacked. SU-25 attack aircraft bombed columns of armoured vehicles in Kiev and Zhytomyr regions during the day.



Ukrainian SU-24 M bombers struck 4 tank and mechanised columns in the Chernihiv region and near Berdyansk.



--IANS

san/skp/