Russian tanks enter Kiev for the first time

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The sound of gunfire has echoed through Ukraine's capital Kiev as Russian tanks were filmed entering the city for the first time, BBC reported.



Ukraine's Ministry of Defence called on those living in the northern outskirts, where the tanks were seen, to make fire bombs "to neutralise the enemy".



The European Union has announced new sanctions to freeze Vladimir Putin's personal assets in Europe, BBC reported.



The Kremlin, meanwhile, says that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine.



Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talks would have to be about Ukraine declaring a "neutral status" - which would include "demilitarisation". Russia wants Ukraine to rule out ever joining Nato.



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for talks with Putin, but has given no sign that he would agree to talks on the basis of "demilitarisation".



Overnight, Kiev was hit by blasts, with at least one block of flats damaged and several civilians injured. Russia has denied carrying out strikes, BBC reported.



As the second day of fighting began, Moscow - which was attacking from the east, north and south - appeared to have Kyiv firmly in its sights. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said "the enemy" was trying to put Kyiv "on its knees", the report said.



On Friday afternoon, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that it had captured the Antonov airport, using 200 helicopters and a landing force in order to take the base to the north of Kiev from Ukraine. Western intelligence officials warned earlier that Russia was building an "overwhelming force" to take control of the city.



