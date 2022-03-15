Russian shelling hits high-rise building in Kiev

Kiev, March 15 (IANS) Russian shelling hit a 10-storey apartment building in Kiev on Tuesday, leaving one person injured, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) said.



According to the SES, fire erupted on the first through the fifth floors of the building located in the capital city's the Podil neighbourhood, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



The fire was extinguished 6.51 a.m. and the injured person has been hospitalised.



In another shelling also on Tuesday morning, a two-storey house was hit on Sadova Street in the Osokorky neighbourhood, causing a fire.



No victims or injuries were reported in the second shelling.



Meanwhile air raid sirens have gone off in Kyiev, as well as Odesaa in the south, Uman in the centre and the Khmelnytsky region in the west.



On the 20th day of Russia's war on Ukraine, Kiev continues to be shelled.



On Monday, two people were killed after a nine-storey apartment building in the capital city was struck by Russian shelling.



--IANS

ksk/







