Russian invasion of Ukraine would have implications for India: US spokesperson

By Arul Louis

New York, Feb 4 (IANS) A Russian invasion of Ukraine would also have implications for India, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, adding that Washington has been in touch with New Delhi at different levels on the tense situation.





"Russian aggression against Ukraine, a Russian invasion of Ukraine, would have implications for the security environment well beyond that neighbourhood. Whether it is the PRC (People's Republic of China), whether it is India, whether it is countries around the world, the implications would be far-reaching, and I think there's a broad understanding of that," he said on Thursday at his daily briefing.



He made the observation when asked about India abstaining on a procedural vote at the UN Security Council on Ukraine while refusing to comment directly on it.



"I will leave it to our Indian partners to discuss their stance in the UN Security – in the UN on this particular issue," he said.



Price said that the US has been in touch with various countries around the world "including our Indian partners, on our concerns regarding Russia's military build-up, its unprovoked potential aggression against Ukraine. These are conversations that we've had at many different levels".



Last month, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla about the Russian military deployment near the Ukraine border and, the State Department said they "agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities".



When the US wanted the Security Council to take up the Russian military deployment as a threat to international peace on Monday, Russia objected and it was put to a procedural vote which Russia could not veto.



India, along with Kenya and Gabon, abstained in the voting, while China and Russia voted against it and the Western countries along with Brazil, Mexico, Albania and Ghana voted for it.



India's Permanent Representative told the Council, "India's interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries."



When asked about a Chinese soldier involved in the border clashes with India participating in the Winter Olympics inauguration in Beijing, Price said on THursday: "We have previously voiced our concerns of Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As we always do, we stand with friends, we stand with partners and allies, to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific.



"When it comes to the broader issue of India-China border situation, we continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the border disputes."



