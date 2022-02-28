Russian forces hit 1,114 Ukrainian military infrastructure targets

Moscow, Feb 28 (IANS) The Russian Armed Forces have hit 1,114 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.



According to him, Russia's Air Force also gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.



However, the news is yet to be confirmed from the Ukrainian side.



