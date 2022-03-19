Russia uses hypersonic missiles used to destroy Ukraine ammunition warehouse

Moscow, March 19 (IANS) The Russian military destroyed an underground warehouse with ammunition belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of the Kinzhal aviation missile system, a Defence Ministry official said.



Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry's official representative, said the Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed the warehouse located in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday, RT reported.



The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, also known as 'Dagger', is a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aeroballistic air-to-ground missile.



It has a claimed range of more than 2,000 km, Mach 10 speed, and an ability to perform evasive manoeuvers at every stage of its flight.



It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and can be launched from Tu-22M3 bombers or MIG 31 K interceptors.



The Kinzhal entered service in December 2017 and is one of the six new Russian strategic weapons unveiled by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.



In addition, the Russian coastal missile system "Bastion" destroyed radio and electronic intelligence centres in Odessa, the Ministry said.



