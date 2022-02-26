Russia says its forces have taken full control of Ukraine's Melitopol

Moscow, Feb 26 (IANS) The Russian armed forces have established full control over the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing on Saturday.



Earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry said that the Russian military had entered Melitopol without meeting resistance, Xinhua news agency reported.



"On the evening of February 25, after an amphibious landing near the locality of Azovske (Ukraine), Russian units marched and, without meeting resistance, entered Melitopol," the ministry's Zvezda broadcaster reported.



The Russian troops were greeted by residents of Melitopol, and some older citizens took to the streets with red flags.



On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorised "a special military operation" in Donbass, and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack.



