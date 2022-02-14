Russia registers 180,456 Covid cases

Moscow, Feb 14 (IANS) Russia confirmed 180,456 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 14,313,965, the official coronavirus monitoring and response centre said on Monday.



The nationwide death toll increased by 683 to 340,931, while recoveries rose by 97,185 to 11,333,044, Xinhua news agency reported.



Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 9,616 new cases, taking its total to 2,613,492.



According to data released on Friday, the level of herd immunity in the country stood at 61.9 per cent.



Over 85.8 million Russians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 81.5 million are fully vaccinated, the data showed.



--IANS

int/pgh