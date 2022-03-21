Russia refuses to negotiate peace treaty with Japan

Moscow, March 21 (IANS) Russia has refused to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.



"The Russian side under the current conditions does not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



It noted that this decision was made due to the impossibility of discussing the fundamental document on bilateral relations with a state that takes an unfriendly position, RT reported.



Earlier, the Japanese government imposed personal sanctions against 17 individuals from Russia.



Russia, in response to Japanese sanctions, is halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands.



"A decision was made to stop visa-free travel for Japanese citizens on the basis of agreements on visa-free exchanges between the South Kuril Islands of the Russian Federation and Japan of 1991 and on the most facilitated visits by former Japanese residents of the South Kurils to their places of former residence from 1999," the ministry noted.



Earlier, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel announced Washington's support for Tokyo on the issue of territorial ownership of the southern Kuril Islands.



The Russian side is withdrawing from the dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the South Kurils.



It is noted that the decision was made as a response to the actions of the Japanese government.



--IANS

san/