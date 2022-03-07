Russia launches missile strikes on Ukrainian cities from Belarus airfields

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed that Russi continues to launch missile strikes on cities from Belarus.



"The enemy continues its offensive operation against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupier has continued to launch missile and artillery strikes on settlements in Ukraine. The invaders continue to use the airfield network of the Republic of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine," UNIAN quoted the General Staff as saying in a statement.



At the same time, Russia has also continued to spread first-person content on social networks, which negatively covers the activities of the the Ukrainian military.



In the city of Irpin (located near Kiev), the Russian forces forbade residents to leave their homes.



The settlement has been without heat, water and light for more than three days, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.



"The city of Irpin has been deprived of light, water and heat for more than three days, there is no supply of food or water, and the occupiers have banned citizens from leaving their homes," the statement said.



