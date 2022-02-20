Russia holds strategic deterrence exercise amid tensions with Ukraine

Moscow, Feb 20 (IANS) Under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Russia's strategic deterrence forces conducted large-scale drills as the Ukrainian crisis has flared up.



Putin on Saturday watched the exercise from the situation centre at the Kremlin together with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.



Russia's Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea Fleets were involved in the drills, according to the statement.



The Aerospace Forces launched Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, while ships and submarines of the Northern and Black Sea Fleets fired Kalibr cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles against sea and ground targets.



An Iskander ground-based cruise missile was launched from a training ground in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, and a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome against a target on the Kamchatka Peninsula.



Tu-95MS strategic bombers fired cruise missiles, while the Karelia strategic nuclear submarine of the Northern Fleet launched a Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea towards the Kamchatka Peninsula.



The Kremlin said that the strategic deterrence exercise was "planned previously," during which the combat readiness of the troops and the reliability of the weapons were checked.



All the tasks were completed in full and all the missiles hit the designated targets, it added.



