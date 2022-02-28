Russia-Ukraine talks to start Monday (Ld)

Moscow, Feb 28 (IANS) Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are expected to start later on Monday, the head of the Russian delegation was quoted by Sputnik as saying.



Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had rejected Russia's offer to hold negotiations in Belarus, suggesting alternative cities including Budapest and Warsaw for talks.



Zelensky made the remarks in a video address posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday shortly after the Kremlin announced that a Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus and will be ready to negotiate with Ukraine in the city of Gomel.



The president said Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia, but Belarus is not an option because Russia has been carrying out some of its attacks from Belarus.



"We're saying no to Minsk. Other cities can be a place to meet," he said.



