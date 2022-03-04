Russia-Ukraine War made India postpone DefExpo? Govt cites logistics issues

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Amid escalating tension between Russia and the US and NATO member countries over the former's military attack on Ukraine, India on Friday decided to postpone the Defence Expo that was scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat from March 10 to 14..



Sources said the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and escalating tension between Washington and Moscow has dampened the spirit of DefExpo-2022.



However, the Ministry of Defence citied logistics issues.



"Due to logistics problems being experienced by the participants, the DefExpo 2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from March 10-14 has been postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course," the ministry said in a statement.



However, sources maintained that several participants from across the globe were not able to come due to the ongoing war in Europe.



Further, it was also stated that India is presently engaged in evacuating its citizens stranded in Ukraine through its neighbouring countries.



Around 90 countries were expected to participate in the mega defence event. Romania, bordering Ukraine, had also decided to take part in the 12th edition of the biennial defence exhibition. Other prominent countries included the United States, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Czech Republic, among others.



The aim of the mega event was to build upon the vision to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector and achieve the $5 billion defence exports target by 2024.



Further, the Indian defence industry was to showcase its capabilities and products to the world.



The theme for this year's DefExpo was 'India - The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'.



As on date, 930 exhibitors had registered for the mega event and the numbers were expected to rise beyond 1,000 in the days ahead. Confirmations from many Defence Ministers from different countries were also received.



The DefExpo-2022 was to be held as a hybrid exhibition, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms.



