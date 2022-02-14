Ruskin Bond's romantic shorts to take form of anthology 'Falling in Love Again'

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) The anthology series 'Falling in Love Again' based on Ruskin Bond's romantic short stories was announced on Monday. The project is currently in pre-production with casting and the director yet to be locked.



Commenting on the development, Ruskin Bond said, "Love is that one emotion that remains timeless. Everything can change around us and yet our desire to be loved remains. Over the years, I have written a lot about love, for every age group. These are stories of deep friendship, companionship and everything in between."



He added, "When the opportunity of these stories being adapted for screen came by way, I had to say yes. It is a good reminder that all we need from life are the simple things and I want the generations to come to know a bit of it before the fast paced world we live in depletes it."



Producers Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla have joined the forces to bring the stories to the fore under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Mini Films.



Talking about 'love' - the theme of the anthology, Deepak Mukut said, "The last two years have left a deep void in our hearts. I think it's the perfect time to explore stories of love, of sweet bygone times."



He further said, "These stories are packed in nostalgia and charm which will be such a delight to watch on screen. I am so excited that Ruskin Bond has trusted us with his precious works and we will do our best to live up to the expectations of his fans."



Producer Mansi Bagla who wanted to bring back love again stated , "The whole idea of love has shifted so drastically that as a movie-goer myself, I have missed the sweet nothings and simplicity we associated with romance. It was during the shooting of our last film in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand (Bond's hometown), that we revisited one of my favourite short stories by Ruskin Bond."



"I don't know if it was the magic of the hills or the beauty of his writing, but I knew I wanted to pursue this for our next. Luckily for me, things just fell in place when I contacted his grandson Siddharth Bond. This project is a special piece of my heart and I can't wait to start it," she concluded.



--IANS

aa/kr

