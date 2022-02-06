'Run Lola Run' actress Franka Potente reacts to Taapsee's 'Looop Lapeta'

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Franka Potente shared a special message for Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, whose latest release 'Looop Lapeta' is a remake of the German actress's 'Run Lola Run'.



Potente sent a video message for Taapsee and the team of the film. The Bollywood actress shared the clip on Instagram.



In the video, Potente says: ""Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of 'Run Lola Run' after all these years. I'm honoured. I think it's very cool. I just wanted to wish you good luck.



"Good luck to Taapsee. I'm sure you will be amazing and I can't wait to see the film."



Taapsee captioned the clip: "This makes it special looooooop number of times ! Thank you, Franka! It's launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts."



'Run Lola Run' is a 1998 German experimental thriller. It follows a woman named Lola (played by Franka) who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend Manni.



'Looop Lapeta', directed by Aakash Bhatia, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin apart from Taapsee.



It released on Netflix.



--IANS

