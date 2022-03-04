Ruckus in Raj Assembly over Cong MLA's video allegedly abusing SHO 103 times

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) The issue of Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri' viral audio where he allegedly abused an SHO 103 times rocked the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday with uproar during Zero Hour.



Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs created a ruckus in the House demanding action against Bidhuri. BJP MLA Arjun Jeenagar was the first to raise this issue and said that Congress MLAs are going unchecked.



Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod said that in such a situation no government employee will be able to work, if MLAs behave like this. Will an employee work, compromising his honour? The minister will have to answer on this and the Chief Minister should also answer, they said.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal told the opposition that they are simply talking after listening to the viral audio-video.



"How do you believe that it is true? How to assume that without examining it? If the audio has come, we will get it checked. It favours you, so you believe it to be true, we will get it investigated and after that we will take any action."



The Begun MLA from Chittorgarh Rajendra Singh Bidhuri abused the Bhainsrogarh police station officer 103 times in 37 minutes.



An audio of this episode has surfaced and gone viral.



It seemed to be a case of encroachment and the MLA was furious as the SHO did not add the legal section as per his choice. He also threatened to sack the SHO. In the audio, SHO Sanjay Gurjar is repeatedly requesting the MLA not to abuse him.



However, the MLA said "The audio has been modified, I did not even abuse."



