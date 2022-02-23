R'sthan Budget: Old pension scheme in state again, appointments after Jan 1, 2004 to benefit

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that the old pension scheme will be implemented again in the state and the appointments made on or after January 1, 2004 shall get their due benefits under this.





Presenting the annual budget in the Assembly, Gehlot said, "We all know that the employees associated with government services should feel secure about the future, only then they can make their invaluable contribution for good governance during the service period. Therefore, for all the personnel appointed on and after January 1, 2004, I announce the implementation of the old pension scheme from the coming year."



Later speaking to the media, the CM said, "Other states should also think in this perspective. If an employee gives 30-35 years of his service to an organisation, he should get security for his old age. In 2004, the then government might have taken the decision for some strong reasons but now we need to think on it again," he added.



Gehlot also rolled back the 2017 decision to cut the salary of the employees which shall put a burden of Rs 1000 crores on the government.



The Central government (UPA) in 2003 had announced to discontinue the then pension scheme for all employees that were recruited from/after January 1, 2004.



The pension scheme of employees has already been an issue during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CM Yogi Adityanath had engaged in a war of words over the issue.



Rajasthan will hold assembly polls in 2023.



