Rs 28 lakh recovered from GST intelligence official's premises: CBI

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday recovered Rs 28 lakh from the premises of senior intelligence officer working with the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Ghaziabad, who was held along with his aide Rakesh Sharma in connection with a Rs 60 lakh bribery case.



A senior CBI official said that they conducted searches at 5 locations at the premises of Mohit Dhankar situated in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.



"During searches at the premises of the senior intelligence officer, a sum of Rs 28 lakh was recovered. Searches also led to recovery of incriminating documents," said a senior CBI official.



A case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe, and the CBI formed a team to probe it.



It was alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs 1 crore, through his aide, for favouring the complainant's father in a case at the DGGI, Ghaziabad.



The agency laid a trap and caught the private person for accepting bribe of Rs 60 lakh as first instalment on behalf of Dhankar, who was also caught subsequently.



The CBI official said the Dhankar's arrest was deferred due to his medical condition and a view in this regard will be taken depending on his medical condition.



Investigation is continuing including the role of other accused.



--IANS

atk/vd