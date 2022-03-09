Routing Congress, BJP sweeps municipal body polls in Assam

Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has swept the civic bodies polls in Assam securing a majority in 75 municipal boards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) wrested two, election officials said on Wednesday.



The main opposition Congress managed to secure only Narayanpur Municipal board in Lakhimpur district, and independents bagged two boards -- Mariani Municipal Board and Hailakandi Municipal Board.



State Election Commission (SEC) officials said that the election for 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards across Assam was held on Sunday and counting of votes taken up on Wednesday morning.



Of the 977 wards, the BJP candidates won in 742 wards and its ally AGP won in 65 wards while the Congress managed 71 wards and the independent and others got 99 wards.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda and several other BJP leaders thanked the people of Assam and state party leaders and workers for the victory in the civic bodies elections.



Modi tweeted: "Gratitude to the people of Assam for blessing BJP and our allies in the recently concluded municipal elections. This shows their faith in our party's development agenda. I applaud our hardworking Karyakartas for their efforts and service among people."



"The landslide victory in Assam municipal elections reflects people's unwavering trust in PM Narendra Modi-led BJP's politics of development. Grateful to the people of Assam for their continued support. Congratulations to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhabesh Kalita and our ally," Amit Shah said in his tweet.



Nadda tweeted: "BJP's massive victory in the municipal elections of Assam shows that the public's confidence in PM Modi's 'Act East' policy has been welcomed by the people of Assam. I congratulate and thank the people of Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP's allies."



Reacting to the results, Sarma said that the massive mandate in the municipal elections is for growth and development, and will motivate the party to pursue the policy of progress with renewed vigour.



Sarma tweeted: "I congratulate all BJP Assam karyakartas and leaders who worked tirelessly spreading the development ideals of PM Narendra Modi. This massive mandate for growth & development will inspire us to pursue our agenda of progress with renewed vigour."



