Rosalie Chiang calls her 'Turning Red' character an emotional mess

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Rosalie Chiang, who has lent her voice to the lead character of Mei Lee in the recently released coming-of-age animated film 'Turning Red', has referred to her character as an emotional mess.



She said that Mei is a character who stands up for what she feels is right. Talking about the character, she said, "Mei is an energetic, confident and emotional mess. She fights for what she believes in and doesn't back down without a fight."



The common ground for Rosalie and Mei is their love for boy/girl bands as the actress said, "I relate to her because we both go crazy over boy/girl bands, have a tight-knit group of friends, come from an Asian household and are passionate about what we believe in."



The film, directed by Domee Shi, tells the story of Mei Lee, who turns into a giant Red Panda as she tries to overcome her biggest weakness triggered by her emotions. It is also Disney and Pixar's first film to have an all-female creative team.



The film, penned by Domee Shi and Julia Cho and produced by Lindsey Collins, is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.



