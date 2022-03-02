Romil K. Sharma joins the star cast of Sunny Leone's 'Anamika'

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Romil K. Sharma, who is known for featuring in TV shows like 'Maddam Sir' and 'Nazar' is excited to be part of Sunny Leone-starrer web series 'Anamika'. It also stars Shehzad Shaikh, Rahul Dev and Samir Soni in lead roles.



He says: "I'm really excited to share screen space with so many talented actors in the series. I will be seen as Shehzad Shaikh's best friend. My character name is Pradeep and its positive role. I took up the role as it was a key role in the story."



Romil has earlier also featured in projects like 'Welcome Home', 'Main Mayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo' among others.



He feels fortunate to share screen space with Sunny Leone.



"I'm really fortunate to have got the chance to work with Sunny Leone. She is a very talented, humble and down to earth person. One can learn professionalism from her. I'm also happy to work under popular director Vikram Bhatt. There is so much to learn from him."



The eight-episode series will stream on MX Player, starting from March 10.



