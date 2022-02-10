Romantic number 'Megham' from Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Hey Sinamika' released

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) The team of director Brinda Master's upcoming rom-com 'Hey Sinamika' on Thursday released 'Megham', a romantic number from the film.



The song, sung and composed by Govind Vasantha, has been penned by Madhan Karky.



Talking about getting Govind on board as the composer of 'Hey Sinamika', director Brinda Master said, "We knew him as the lead vocalist and mentor of the band, 'Thaikudam Bridge'. We also loved the Malayalam 'Fish rock' song of Thaikudam Bridge which he has performed on stage umpteen number of times and wanted to make a song on those lines and use the same energy of the song.



"Then, overnight, Govind became a sensation in the Tamil film industry with the film '96'. Our decision to go with Govind became all the more convincing after the release of '96'. And we went ahead and used the 'Fish rock' song and made 'Megham', which is the first song in the film."



Talking about the song, Dulquer said, "'Megham' has a very upbeat and fresh vibe to it. It's a high energy number and Aditi and I had a blast dancing to this song to Brinda Master's choreography."



Aditi adds, "'Megham' is a peppy number and promises to instantly boost your mood. The music by Govind Vasantha is just phenomenal. Dulquer and I had a great time shooting for this song."



Produced and Presented by Jio Studios, 'Hey Sinamika' is slated to release in cinemas on March 3 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.



--IANS

mani/kr

