Romanian national in trouble for poll campaigning for DMK

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) A Romanian national on a business visit to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu found himself in a spot after he campaigned for the ruling DMK party in the local body elections.



The Indian Immigration authorities have asked him to appear before them as he had violated the Visa rules by campaigning for a political party in the state.



The video of the Romanian national Negoita Stefan Marius campaigning for the DMK is circulating in social media.



He was seen wearing a black and red shawl (DMK party flag colour) and distributing election pamphlets.



In the social media, the DMK party supporters said Marius was impressed by the welfare schemes of the state government and decided to campaign.



He was seen riding a motorbike with a person holding a big DMK flag as the pillion rider. Marius also was seen campaigning for the DMK boarding a local bus.



--IANS

vj/dpb







