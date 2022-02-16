Role of Dawood's brother emerges during questioning of Qureshi in PMLA case

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved an application before the concerned court seeking permission to question Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in money laundering case.



Iqbal Kaskar has been made an accused in the case. Sources have claimed that ED is planning to arrest him. The court will decide their plea in coming days.



Salim Qureshi, the aide of Chhota Shakeel is currently being interrogated by a team of elite officials of the probe agency.



Iqbal Kaskar was placed under arrest in 2017 by Thane Police in connection with an extortion case. An FIR under section 384 (extortion), and other relevant sections of the IPC was lodged by Thane Police against Anees Ibrahim, Iqbal Kaskar and others. The ED has taken all the documents from Thane Police pertaining to the case.



The National Investigation Agency too had lodged a case of terror activities on the basis of the FIR of Thane Police and other relevant documents. The ED lodged an ECIR of Money Laundering on the basis of the case lodged by the NIA.



Sources have said that it was learnt that Qureshi went to Pakistsn several times using forged passport. He also allegedly works at the behest of Dawood and Shakeel.



The ED has collected the information regarding his bank accounts, properties and other income sources.



Sources have claimed that they used to collect extortion money, and also earned through settlement (solving disputes after creating it themselves), and through drugs. Later this money was allegedly used to spread terror activities across India.



On Wednesday, Qureshi was asked to join the investigation by 11 a.m. The ED had asked him to come with a set of documents pertaining to financial matter.



Further investigation is underway.



