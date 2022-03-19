Rohitash Gaud on 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai': Our first TRP ratings were as much as SRK's show

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Rohitash Gaud, who is part of the show 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai' produced by Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli has a lot of fond memories from the show. The actor says that he will never forget the time they got the first set of TRP ratings.



"My best memory is of when the show started, that time we didn't know that it would be such a long-running show, but now, we have completed almost seven years. I still remember when our first TRP ratings came, we had no idea that Shahrukh Khan's reality show, 'Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?', that used to be telecast at that time, had equal ratings as us. That memory is still fresh in my mind. It usually happens that what we think doesn't happen, as God has greater plans for us," he says.



Comedy is challenging, says the actor. "Comedy means to make people laugh because the person who is doing the comedy and the situation in which he is, that is serious for him but for the viewers it is funny. And it can get challenging, but that's the interesting part of comedy," he adds.



He shares: "I remember this one time, I was completely ready for my shot with all the makeup on, and suddenly I got the news that my father is no more. However, I still completed my scenes and everyone told me to go back home to my dad. It's the job of an actor that the show must go on."



Clean comedy is rare today, says Rohitash, adding: "Currently, 'Bhabiji' is definitely one of the few clean comedy shows on air, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is also good. The journey is definitely challenging because every day you have to do comedy. It is a challenge for actors as well as the writers and for the director. Every day, you have to keep up the same energy and play the same character. Presenting a clean comedy with the same energy that was there on the first day is definitely a challenging job."



There are many actors who he looks up to when it comes to clean comedy.



"There are many comedy actors who do good work. I have seen Woody Allen, Charlie Chaplin, they are all big comedy actors. Talking about Hindi cinema, I like Paresh Raval, Boman Irani and Om Puri. I loved Hera Pheri and Paresh Raval did a great job in that. Boman Irani in 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS, Khosala Ka Ghosla are some of the amazing movies. Jane Bhi Do Yaro of Om Puri sir can never be forgotten. I respect these people a lot," he says.



--IANS

ila/kr



