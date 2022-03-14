Rituparna Sengupta, Arbaaz Khan to share screen space in upcoming web film 'Kal Trighori'

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actors Rituparna Sengupta, Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aditya Srivastava have teamed up for the web film 'Kal Trighori', directed by Nitin Vaidya.



On recalling some behind the camera moments, Rituparna shares: "My experience is very nice, our director Nitin Vaidya has written a very interesting and intelligent horror with a strong thrill element with huge suspense and emotion. We are currently shooting in a haveli near Rajkot, Gujarat which was built in 1930s."



"We are currently shooting at Muli, near Surendranagar and Rajkot. It's amazing to work with Arbaaz Khan who is so spontaneous and charming, Sanjay Manjrekar who is so versatile and sorted and Aditya who is so talented. Nitin has a great vision for the film," adds the actress.



Arbaaz was all praises for the entire cast and the director, he shares: "Shooting for 'Kaal Trighori' has been a wonderful experience. Working with Ritupurna Sengupta, a truly amazing and talented actress has been a great learning curve. Her acting skills and professionalism is par excellence."



"Director Nitin Vaidya making his debut in Hindi is doing a commendable job. Looking forward to this film reaching the audience soon. My character has some interesting shades , it's a well defined and etched out character something I've not played in my career so looking forward to the challenge"



Nitin Vaidya, who is the director of the film says that it took months for him to choose the cast and complete it.



"'Kal Trighori' is a result of months & months of hard work, writing the script, selecting the cast and putting the film together, we hope the audience loves it as much as we do," he concludes.



--IANS

ila/bg