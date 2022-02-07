Riney Aryaa on turning into a witch for 'Mandolika' audio podcast

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Riney Aryaa, who was last seen as Goddess Lakshmi in the long-running mythological TV series 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', enjoyed playing the character of a witch for the audio podcast 'Mandolika'.



She says: "After playing Goddess Lakshmi, Sita and Radha it was really exciting to turn a witch. I played the role of Mandolika for a suspense erotic thriller. My character was completely different from what I had done before. It's a story of a beautiful girl who turns into a witch and her craving for a handsome man keeps troubling the villagers."



Riney who started her showbiz journey as a model and later featured in shows like 'Suvreen Guggal: Topper Of The Year', 'Emotional Atyachaar' and 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' reveals about being afraid about trolls.



"As I played a Goddess earlier and the audience enjoyed watching me like that. I was apprehensive of essaying a witch that too in a bold story. I was afraid about being trolled on social media. But I'm happy that my audience supported me. They appreciated me. I enjoyed the new acting experience," she concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr